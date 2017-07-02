FREE TRIP – Chessington World of Adventure

Attention parents from Grenfell Tower and the Walkways;

Grenfell, Hurstway, Testerton, and Barandon Walks.

Would you and your children (aged up to 16) like a FREE trip to Chessington World of Adventure today Sunday 2nd July?

Call our friends at The Real Community on 07376 867829 to register.

If anyone deserves a break, our families do, so please take advantage!

Apologies for short notice so PLEASE SHARE THIS!

