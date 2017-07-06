EAST 4 WEST – A BEAUTIFUL MESSAGE!

A beautiful message to the Grenfell community, from the housing estates of East London

Residents of council tower blocks and estates across East and South London dropped 22 banners – one for each of the 22 residential floors in the 24 storey Grenfell Tower, destroyed by fire on 14th June – in a show of mass solidarity with victims, survivors and the local community.

The action on Tuesday 27 June was dubbed ‘East 4 West – Grenfell Solidarity’ and was mainly organised by black and brown communities with people of all faith living in social housing in Tower Hamlets, Newham, Hackney, Southwark and several others boroughs.

OUR MESSAGE OF SOLIDARITY TO THE RESIDENTS OF GRENFELL

Ends to ends, estates to estates, we hope this action brings together our communities and also makes the people of East, North and South London aware that our realities are not too far away from those of Grenfell and its local communities We direct the eyes of our community towards Grenfell, to remember all who are gone and to keep our hearts with you.

We came together because many of us do not have the funds or the living space that others have to offer and we know nothing can bring back what was taken from you.

We too, live in inner city council estates and tower blocks. Our communities are working class, black, brown, people of all faiths, poor and proud. We wanted to find a way to show you that we are holding you however we can; in prayers, love, resistance and solidarity. We have not forgotten you.

We know that there is a long journey towards justice and community repair. We believe in you. We know that you can heal your communities and get the justice you deserve.

We stand in solidarity with your demands for justice. Justice will be yours and because of that justice will be ours.

We are with you.

We will never forget.

With love and solidarity,

Your East London Fam

This action was a collective effort of many east London social housing residents and our friends. We want to acknowledge Queensland House estate and Richard Neale House estate, we were unable to capture their banner drops due to their buildings being high towers and windy weather.

http://www.redpepper.org.uk/a-beautiful-message-to-the-grenfell-community-from-the-housing-estates-of-east-london/

If you visit this page and scroll down you will come to a an archive of pictures of banner after banner hanging from the balconies and walkways of housing estates all over London. If you’re not moved to tears by this (as we were) then you’re just not human.

For this moving display of empathy and solidarity we thank you, brothers and sisters, from the bottom of our hearts!