APOLOGIES TO OUR READERS

Posted on August 13, 2017

Apologies are due to our readers for the absence of any new blog posts during the last two weeks. We hope you will understand that, since the fire, the blog was researched and written by just one blogger working alone and in poor health. Consequently he eventually suffered a burn out and needed time and space to recover and recharge.

We have also had other responsibilities, like working with our solicitors and the Metropolitan Police on the evidence we will be providing to both the Public Inquiry and the ongoing criminal investigation. We take our responsibilities in those respects very seriously.

We hope to post a blog this week. It would probably be unfair to claim that it was worth the wait, but we can promise it will be on a subject of great importance that will surprise and shock many of our less cynical readers and will certainly be worth reading.

WATCH THIS SPACE & KEEP THE FAITH!

