KCTMO – BREAKING NEWS ON AGM

The Board of the TMO have today agreed to recommend a motion to adjourn tonight’s AGM.

The advice of our solicitors is to attend the meeting if you are eligible to vote and to vote for the adjournment.

This is a significant victory given the TMO’s previous reluctance to adjourn!

Urgent Barristers Advice on TMO AGM

